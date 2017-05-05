Friday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Melbourne mum was “tortured for hours” before she was murdered, dumped in a mineshaft, court hears.

Victorian mum Simone Quinlan ‘was tortured for hours’, witness tells court. #9News https://t.co/idVtjFCX4D pic.twitter.com/vw4VO2CC4y — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) May 4, 2017

A witness to the drawn-out and brutal death of a 33-year-old mother has told a Melbourne court how a man charged with her murder shot the woman’s “lifeless” body to ensure she was dead and to “put her out of her misery”.

The witness, who can only be identified as TS, said she and two others sat through a prolonged and bloody assault on Simone Quinlan in August 2015, smoking ice as the woman was beaten and kicked.

TS told the court Ms Quinlan “looked lifeless through most of” the attack, adding she had made few sounds during the beating, AAP reports.

Wayne Marmo, who shot Ms Quinlan in the head five times before dumping her body in a mineshaft outside Bendigo and setting fire to her corpse, has been charged with her murder.

However, his defence lawyer Scott Johns claims Ms Quinlan was already dead when Marmo shot her, making him guilty instead of the lesser crime of attempted murder.

He said Ms Quinlan’s boyfriend, Brendan Neil, was the murderer.

TS told the Supreme Court of Victoria on Thursday that Neil, in an “ice rage, wrapped tape around Ms Quinlan’s head and eyes during the attack on her, and ripped it off.

“He told her she was beautiful like that … with the tape on her head, being a smart arse,” she told the court.

While the assault was taking place, TS said Marmo was sitting at the table filing the barrel off a shotgun.

However, she said it wasn’t unusual for him to do so as he liked “to have a gun around”.

TS said after the beating, Ms Quinlan was wrapped in a blanket and placed in the ute tray of Marmo’s Hilux.

She said she overheard a conversation between the two men during which Marmo said to Neil he had to “get rid of her” because “she’s snitched before”.

TS said she then accompanied Marmo on a drive past Bendigo to find a mineshaft into which he and another friend dumped Ms Quinlan’s body.