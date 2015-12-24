‘Sleeping Beauty’ mum gave birth to her son while asleep.

Giving birth is an experience some women wish they couldn’t remember.

But Jody Robson couldn’t recall it if she wanted to – because she slept through it.

The 24-year-old from Birmingham in the UK believes she suffers from rare neurological disorder Kleine Levine Syndrome (known as Sleeping Beauty Syndrome), which causes sufferers to sleep for days or weeks on end.

Ms Robson said she fell into a deep sleep the day before she went into labour with her firstborn and slept through the experience, recovering fully two-and-a-half weeks later.

When she woke, her husband had to introduce her to her son, Harley, and explain what happened.

“My oldest son, I don’t remember his birth at all,” she told Barcroft TV.

Watch her interview here:

“It upsets me because I don’t remember giving birth and it’s supposed to be a precious moment,”

“I think that’s the most upsetting episode I ever had. It gets me emotional because I missed it.”

Last Christmas Eve she fell asleep and didn’t wake until January 12, 2015, Metro reports.

“I don’t remember anything about Christmas,” Ms Robson said.

“I remember the run up to Christmas, putting up the decorations and shopping but I don’t remember anything after finishing work on Christmas Eve.”