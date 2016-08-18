Mum applauded for shaming woman who screamed at her sick child on flight.

A mother has been applauded for publicly shaming the woman she claims told her to “shut up” her disabled daughter while on an international flight.

Nicola Colenso was travelling with her family when her eight-year-old daughter suffered a mid-flight meltdown.

Daughter Yasmin suffers from Sturge-Weber syndrome – a condition that affects the brain, skin and eyes.

Mother Nicola and father Rick were trying to soothe Nicola when a fellow passenger allegedly turned around and told them to “shut that child up!”.

Nicola shared the story on Facebook with a post aimed at attracting the attention of the woman involved.

"Dear lady on the Manchester bound flight from Ibiza yesterday!" She wrote.

"We are sorry our daughter stopped you from getting your beauty sleep."

The mother went on to say she apologised to the passenger and explained her daughter's condition.

"We explained her situation to you very politely and said we are sorry if she is causing a problem and maybe ask if she could to be moved," she said.

The woman was then said to have continued to abuse the parents in front of the child.

"This resulting in you repeating that you were "sick of the noise and can't you just shut her up!" Nicola wrote.

Nicola claimed the woman continued to quarrel and even called the father a "prick" in front of the child and her three siblings.

The post ended with the hope the woman got wind of the post and learned the eight-year-old was later taken to hospital.