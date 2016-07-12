Mum shocked by vicious response to her daughter's breastfeeding role play.

It’s official: People will choose to be offended by literally anything on social media.

A mum who shared a photo of her two-year-old daughter on Facebook has been attacked by another woman, who claims the image was ‘nasty’ and ‘unnatural.’

The anonymous mum was grocery shopping with her daughter Charlotte when the child started to pretend to breastfeed her doll. Thinking it was adorable, the mum took a photo and shared it with her friends and family.

“You know you’re a breastfeeding mother when you look over in the middle of the store to your toddler saying ‘Baby cry, baby just wants to eat…'” she captioned the image, followed by the hashtags #normalizebreastfeeding and #nursinginpublic.

But to her surprise, she woke the next day to vicious comments from another woman who wrote, “I just saw some of the nastiest s*** of my life!!”

“If you’re okay with your daughter lifting up her shirt and putting her baby doll’s mouth to her little ‘dots’ pretending to breastfeed then I personally think you need to be punched in the damn face!!!

“It’s just simply not okay!!!”

The mum, who was understandably upset, posted a 'small rant' to Facebook, sharing that she was "blown away" by the criticism.

"I posted this picture of my daughter and woke up to messages asking if this was about me. I'm not bashing for how anyone else parents and maybe it is the wording that gets to me, the parts saying "it's the nastiest shit of their life" and "I need punched in the damn face" but I am shocked.

"What I first thought to myself was did she breastfeed?! I still am breastfeeding Charlotte (2) and I formula fed my son, Bentley (5) and I am open to both, both are equally wonderful. I would LOVE to know how it is "the nastiest shit of her life" ..."

"Breastfeeding is something that is natural and IS normal," she continued.