A mum of two refused to clean the house. Days later, she documented the aftermath.

An overload of the mental load can feel like you're a centipede, with each leg trying to tick off a ceaseless checklist.

Typically, women carry the heaviest mental load. According to the ABS, Australian women spend five to 14 hours a week doing unpaid domestic work. Meantime, men spend less than five hours a week.

Women deciding to 'give up' the mental load is nothing new. Here at Mamamia, we've reported on numerous women, often mothers, who have done an 'experiment' and attempted to transfer the mental load on to their partners.

No matter how many times it comes up, it always serves as an eye-opening reminder of how women tend to be the backbone of families, holding them together with their one hundred metaphorical arms.

Last week, a UK-based woman on Twitter, who goes by the name Miss Potkin, documented her journey of going on strike in her own household.

Fast forward two days and their kitchen bench was drowned in dirty dishes and their bathroom was devoid of toilet paper.

"Two days ago, I decided to stop doing the dishes," she informed the Twittersphere. "I make all the dinners and I am tired of having to do all the cleaning too. SINCE THEN this pile has appeared and at some point they are going to run out of spoons and cups and plates."