As mums, connecting with other women is critical. But it can also be challenging, especially if we find ourselves overwhelmed with parental responsibilities, work commitments and/or the ever-present pressure of the household mental load.

And while social media may have many pitfalls, one of the best things about it is its ability to connect people, regardless of where they are in the world — or how isolated they may be feeling.

One mum recently shared her own struggles with the Mamamia Family Facebook Group, and she brought up a topic that really resonated far and wide.

"Curious as to what other Mum's do to recharge their batteries?" she began her post.

"Mum of two under four, working part time, husband works full time. Feeling burnt out and mum rage rears her ugly head more often than I would like — but honestly, I don't have any hobbies or even know what my interests are anymore."

The community responded in droves. Dozens of women commented on the post, sharing their own stories of exhaustion and rage, and importantly, their tips for getting through to the other side.