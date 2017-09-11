A mum is invoicing the kids who don't show up to her daughter's party. Is she on to something?

When one mum’s daughter was about to turn 16, she decided to organise something special to celebrate the occasion.

It was the first ‘party’ her daughter would have in five years, and she wanted to do something “fun and unusual”.

She saved for months and put down a deposit for the activity, which required a minimum of ten participants.

Then, a day before the big event, the RSVPs started to change.

"Tonight three people [have said] they are not coming," she wrote on a mumsnet post.

"Two have yet to say yes or no. Out of 12 (including daughter). Minimum for activity is 10.

"Just when did people become so rude and unfeeling never mind unconscious of wasting money?"

Now the mother has decided to do something drastic: She wants to send an invoice to those who were no-shows to the event.

"Am I being unreasonable...to send a terse note to these families? And maybe an invoice?"