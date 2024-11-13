Genevieve called out a list labelling students as 'unrapeable'. She was expelled.

When 18-year-old Genevieve Dunstan heard about a list by male classmates ranking her female peers as "unrapeable", she wanted to speak up for what was right.

What she didn't expect, was to be treated the same as one of the perpetrators for doing so.

Exposed by the Courier Mail, the list cruelly mocks six senior students at Mueller College, including some with disabilities, and labels them as "unrapeable".

It was compiled by six boys and posted by one to social media. However, only the boy who posted the list was externally suspended, per the Mail.

Genevieve says her boyfriend Finn Glover, 17, was a whistleblower who made the school aware of the list.

Finn was reportedly sent a copy of the list and shared a screenshot in a group chat slamming it as "absolutely disgusting".

The following day, October 9, he alerted the school of the list and its creators, thinking he would be thanked.

Instead, he was externally suspended, which Genevieve says is the same as being expelled as students could not graduate or return to campus other than to sit their final exams.

Genevieve criticised the school's handling of the situation on her personal Instagram page and reportedly called out college head Paul Valese personally as "absolutely pathetic" for refusing to bring Finn back.

The Year 12 student says she was asked to meet with Valese to apologise for the comments online.