This post deals with child sexual abuse and sexual assault that could be triggering for some readers.



A number of additional New South Wales private schools have found themselves in muck-up day 'scavenger hunt' scandals, after Sydney's Shore School's 'Triwizard Shorenament' shone a light on the end-of-year celebrations.

The Shore list included 'sex with a 80kg+ woman', 'spit on homeless man' and 'catch a pigeon and proceed to rip its head off'.

This week, students at Sydney's exclusive Monte Sant' Angelo Mercy College filmed themselves carrying out a series of points on their muck-up day lists and uploaded videos to TikTok.

Included in their list was pee in the aisle of a Woolworths and kissing strangers.

Up the road, Pymble Ladies' College's list included streaking, having sex with someone's dad, and various cocaine-related points.

Milson Point's St Aloysius' College Rector Father Ross Jones SJ sent a letter to Year 12 parents last Friday, saying it was "difficult to express the degree of disappointment I feel" after he discovered plans for the school's scavenger hunt.

"In particular, we have been made aware of an overnight competition that invites criminal, manifestly dangerous, and highly offensive behaviours (a number of which are acutely sexist in nature)," Father Jones wrote on September 18, a week before the planned event.

He said if any student engaged in the activities, the College would have no hesitation in contacting the police.

The scandals have not been confined to Sydney.

The Quicky goes inside Australia's private boys schools. Post continues below audio.

In Newcastle, a sexual abuse survivor was taunted by a group of schoolboys as part of Merewether High School's muck-up day pranks.

Students at the school were challenged to send an 18-year-old, who did not attend the school, messages "defending pedophiles" to score points.

The teen had confided in one of the boys that she had been abused from age four to 10. He betrayed her trust, turning her trauma into a challenge, the Daily Mail reported.

She received a Facebook message last week from one of the boys saying, "I really think paedophiles aren’t that bad".

"And why do you say that?" she replied.