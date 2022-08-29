If there's one awards show that never disappoints on the fashion and beauty front, it's the MTV VMAs. This is where the celebrities pull out ALL the (crazy) (sometimes questionable) stops.

So, what are we waiting for?! The 2022 MTV VMAs are here - so let's get right into it.

From Lizzo's incredible off-the-shoulder gown to Lil Nas X's next-level feather 'fit and Taylor Swift's Euphoria-inspired eye look, here are all the best red carpet looks from the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lizzo.

Taylor Swift.

Image: Getty