Every fashion and beauty look worth seeing at the 2022 VMAs.

If there's one awards show that never disappoints on the fashion and beauty front, it's the MTV VMAs. This is where the celebrities pull out ALL the (crazy) (sometimes questionable) stops.

So, what are we waiting for?! The 2022 MTV VMAs are here - so let's get right into it.

From Lizzo's incredible off-the-shoulder gown to Lil Nas X's next-level feather 'fit and Taylor Swift's Euphoria-inspired eye look, here are all the best red carpet looks from the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lizzo.

Taylor Swift.

Image: Getty

ARE YOU KIDDING ME. Image: Getty.

Avril Lavigne.

Image: Getty

Nicki Minaj.

Remi Wolf.

Image: Getty

Sabrina Carpenter.

Image: Getty

Conan Grey.

Image: Getty

Dixie D'Amelio.

Image: Getty

Chloe Fineman.

Image: Getty

Tate McRae.

Ashley Graham.

Image: Getty

Bebe Rexha.

Image: Getty

Chloe Bailey.

Lili Reinhart.

Image: Getty

Cyn Santana.

Image: Getty

Lil Nas X.

Image: Getty

Blackpink.

Dove Cameron.

Image: Getty

Sofia Carson.

Becky G.

Anitta.

Colton Haynes.

Jack Harlow.

Lauren Spencer-Smith.

Måneskin.

Image: Getty

J Balvin Valentina Ferrer.

Dylan O'Brien.

Image: Getty

Shenseea.

Image: Getty

Ava Max.

Image: Getty

Olivia O'Brien.

Image: Getty

Yung Gravy & Sheri Nicole.

Kamie Crawford.

Image: Getty

Saucy Santana.

Image: Getty



What's your favourite look on the VMAs 2022 red carpet? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Getty; Instagram; @mtv

