'I pointed out what I noticed as an Aussie living in America. People... lost it.'

None of them know.

And that is the biggest tragedy.

You poor souls.

Within one week of moving to America in 2014, I had made a profoundly traumatic discovery.

It wasn't about guns or politics or the (broken) system of tipping. It was about bread.

Because in America, the bread isn't bread. The bread is cake.

Of course, I love cake. But not with scrambled eggs at 9am. Or god forbid with vegemite.

Bread in America isn't grainy enough and it's too sweet and light and I'm inclined to believe someone replaced it with cake and hoped no one would notice.

But I noticed.

I noticed many things in the year I spent living in America. So I decided to share some of them in a place the children call TikTok. Over one million views later and people have feelings. Thoughts. Concerns. Suggestions.

So, in order to spread these feelings to the medium of written word, let me share some of the realities that are bleedingly obvious to an Australian in America:

Food

Cheese

Cheese shouldn't be able to be pumped. It just shouldn't, in that it should be hard or just a little bit melted. It should never be a liquid, and should never be put in some sort of container so it can be squirted like a sauce.