The 9 best rom-coms to watch after you’ve finished Nobody Wants This.

I love love. Not in real life, that's disgusting. But I love love when it plays out on screen between two sensational people with firecracker chemistry.

If you've just finished watching Nobody Wants This on Netflix, you'll know the type of love story I mean. One filled with quippy one-liners, swoon-worthy first kisses, dreamy lead stars and equally intriguing side characters. One that will have you giggling and kicking your feet and telling everyone you've ever met that they need to watch this immediately.

Fortunately, I have a list.

It features iconic rom-coms like When Harry Met Sally, Notting Hill and You've Got Mail. Then there are the more 'recent' classics like How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, 27 Dresses and Crazy, Stupid, Love. And who could forget such wholesome British flicks as About Time, Four Weddings and a Funeral, or Bridget Jones's Diary. The list goes on and on, really.

In a secret subsection of Tina Burke's list of rom-coms is the part with a specific vibe. The vibe is refreshing, slightly underrated, and — here's the kicker — actually good. I know, big criteria over here.

But in a time when the market has been saturated by cheesy Hallmark-esque films, these underappreciated rom-coms are actually fantastic (just like Nobody Wants This).

So, if you've finished all 10 episodes of the Kristen Bell and Adam Brody series and you were left wanting more shows and movies just like it, then this list is for you.