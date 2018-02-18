Three time-travelling rom coms you need to watch immediately, because they're the best kind.

I’ve always been a sucker for a good romantic comedy.

I especially love a rom-com if they include some kind of magical element, like a serendipitous meet-cute or a sliding doors moment.

So you can imagine my excitement when Netflix dropped When We First Met last week.

The time-travelling rom-com stars Adam Devine (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Workaholics) as Noah, a 20-something hopeless romantic who is harbouring some pretty big regrets.

Noah meets Avery at a Halloween party and they instantly click. They spend one perfect night together before it abruptly ends with a hug and Avery announcing that she’s so happy to finally have a male friend.

Three years later, Noah is at Avery’s engagement party and he finally realises that he missed his moment. Then he’s given the chance to go back in time and have a do-over.

Yep, it’s the stuff rom-com dreams are made of.

After watching When We First Met I realised I needed a whole lot more of this rom-comy magic in my life.

So I’ve rounded up all the best time-travelling rom-coms:

About Time

About Time is often referred to as the last great romantic comedy (until When We First Met, of course).

This British rom-com tells the story of a guy named Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) who has the ability to time-travel.

One night he meets Mary (Rachel McAdams) in a restaurant in London. They flirt over dinner and afterwards Mary gives Tim her phone number.

But then Tim travels back in time to help out a friend and loses Mary’s number.

The rest of the movie is Tim travelling back in time to try to reconnect with Mary – without negatively affecting anyone’s lives.

It’s super sweet, a bit of a tear-jerker, and the kind of movie you’ll return to time and time again (see what I did there?).