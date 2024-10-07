The cinema is back, baby! These are the 16 most exciting movies coming out.

Did you feel that? The cinema is back, baby.

This year, cinema has brought its A-game with the release of nonstop blockbusters like Twisters, Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Dune 2 and It Ends With Us.

I don't remember a time in recent memory that I felt the call to head to the cinema so strongly, but it seems like every other weekend, there's another exciting flick screening in a range of genres from coming-of-age dramas to horror tales.

2023 might have been the year of Barbenheimer, but 2024 is the year that a stream of constant films will delight any and every cinephile.

And the best news? There's plenty more to come, so we've rounded up all the exciting movies coming out in the coming months, including a double feature to fill that Barbenheimer hole.

Joker: Folie à Deux (October 3).

Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck in this musical sequel to 2019's Joker. This time, Lady Gaga joins the cast as the iconic Harley Quinn, Arthur's love interest.

The Todd Phillips-directed film follows the doomed romance and shared madness between these iconic DC villains after they meet in Arkham Asylum. The sequel has received rather mixed reviews.

The Apprentice (October 10).

This biographical drama, directed by Ali Abbasi, focuses on Donald Trump's early career in 1970s-80s New York real estate.

Sebastian Stan stars as Trump, with Succession's Jeremy Strong as his mentor, Roy Cohn. The film explores their controversial relationship and Trump's rise to prominence.

Image: StudioCanal.