We’ve been bombarded with promos for next year’s blockbuster sequels.

At this point, you basically have to be living under a rock to not know about the ‘Finding Nemo’ sequel, ‘Finding Dory‘. We’ve all been riding the ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2′ high for about three months now. Same goes for ‘Zoolander 2’.

We can’t escape the ads, and we can’t escape the hype.

But what about the other franchises that are also set to return to our screens next year, albeit more quietly?

Here is a list of the lesser-known sequels that will be coming your way in 2016. Get your popcorn ready.

Now You See Me 2

Watch the trailer for Now You See Me 2 below (post continues after video).

The 2013 U.S. thriller film will be continued next year, with a return of the likes of Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo and Morgan Freeman. The film will follow the story of gifted magicians trying to oust an unethical tech magnate.

There’s been a notable inclusion to the cast this time, with Daniel Radcliffe set to play the role of Arthur Tressler’s wealthy son.

Bad Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising

It was one of 2014’s most successful comedies, so it shouldn’t really come as a surprise that Zac Efron, Seth Rogan and Aussie Rose Byrne will be back with their neighbourly antics soon.

Ice Age: Collision Course

Watch the Ice Age: Collision Course trailer below (post continues after video).