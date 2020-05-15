From oh god no to so bad it's good: The most ridiculous dance scenes in movies, ranked.

Hollywood loves a dance scene.

A good dance scene (or one so bad it’s good) can see a film welcomed into pop culture history: Be honest, you’ve tried the Dirty Dancing lift. You’ve probably hurt yourself in the process, but that’s beside the point.

Dance scenes are rarely… actually great; many are tongue-in-cheek or so bad they’re good. But no matter if you’re watching an awkward John Heder with a perm or genuinely bloody good movies from Patrick Swayze, precisely all dance scenes are ridiculous.

That’s why we love them.

Stretch out your hammies and grab your dancing shoes as we rank the eight most ridiculous dance scenes in movies, ever.

8. The Twist Contest, Pulp Fiction.

The Twist is iconic for good reason. Decades after Grease and Saturday Night Fever, it reminded us that John Travolta could… or at the very least, used to, be able to dance.

7. Detention Dance, The Breakfast Club.



A group of misfits without much in common find themselves stuck in detention together, so they dance. A tale as old as time.

6. ‘Bet On It’, High School Musical.

There are few things more ridiculous than Zac Efron as an angsty teen running/dancing/staring at his reflection in a pond on a golf course. The scene gets worse the more times you watch it but also somehow… better?

It will always remain the absolute highlight of High School Musical 2, ‘Gotta Go My Own Way’ be damned.

5. Final show, Center Stage.



This end-of-year showcase at Center Stage‘s prestigious ballet academy features Cooper riding a motorcycle on stage, a tearaway tutu, men in leather pants and a soundtrack including Michael Jackson and Jamiroquai.

Everything about this is ridiculous, but especially the moment Jody’s hair goes from tight, ballet bun to… flowing locks, all with the light flick of her head.

4. ‘Jump (For My Love)’, Love Actually.



If this were up to me, this would be number one. It’s my favourite scene in a movie ever, and yes, I know I’m basic.

But this is a democratic process and I respect democracy, even when I don’t agree with the results.

This entire premise is ridiculous, but it’s pure joy. Prime Minister Hugh Grant’s just told US President Billy Bob Thornton to shove it, and British radio thank him with The Pointer Sisters. So far, so good.

But then… the contemplating foot tap, the butt wiggle, the backwards stairs, the… move that looks a bit like a cat about to throw up. I could write a thesis on this scene.

Watch the doorway shuffle without smiling, I dare you.