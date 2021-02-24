Just 29 of the most annoying movie and TV clichés that never happen in real life.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



How many movies or TV shows have you seen where a distressed character dramatically cuts off their long hair?

Or how about the deeply shy character who suddenly reveals their musical talent to hundreds of spectators?

Yep, it's no secret that most movies and TV shows employ a few clichés.

But once you start to notice them, it can get... annoying.

Here are just some of the most annoying movie and TV clichés that never happen in real life:

When patients hastily rip IVs out of their arms in hospital.

When a character texts a family member and there's no prior message thread. THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TEXT MESSAGE YOU'VE SENT YOUR MUM.

When characters hang up without saying "Goodbye". No one ever ends a phone conversation. They just... hang up.

When characters go to sleep with the light on with perfectly styled hair and makeup. (Not to mention when they later wake up with flawless makeup).

When characters go downstairs in the morning to a FULL COOKED BREAKFAST and take a measly piece of fruit to eat instead. (We're looking at you, Gossip Girl).

When a female character has a mind blowing orgasm after approximately 30 seconds of sex.

When characters meet up with their partner at a restaurant... to dump them.

When a character dramatically slides down the wall while crying. Bonus points if the character later splashes water on their face to help them calm down. WHO DOES THAT?

When a pregnancy test is found face up in the bin. DID YOU EVEN ATTEMPT TO HIDE THAT SH*T?

When the celebrant says, 'Speak now or forever hold your peace', and some character actually interrupts the wedding.

When a couple dramatically push everything off a desk/bench/table so that they can have sex. Immediately.

When female characters are still perfectly groomed in a post-apocalyptic/deserted island situation. No. Just... no.

When a character asks a stranger out on a date, and then they say, 'I'll pick you up at 8pm', before walking away. PICK THEM UP FROM WHERE? DO YOU KNOW WHERE THEY LIVE? DO YOU EVEN HAVE THEIR PHONE NUMBER?

When an "ugly" female character is suddenly noticed by the popular boy after getting rid of her glasses. (The Princess Diaries, anyone?)

When a female character goes on a run with a full face of makeup. (If you do this in real life, you're probably a psychopath).

Speaking of annoying movie and TV clichés, it seems most of them relate to professions.

In 2019, Twitter user Rory Turnbull pointed out an oh-so-typical movie cliché about teachers and university professors.

"Hello, I’m a professor in a movie, I only reach the main point of my lecture right as class is ending. Then I yell at students about the reading/homework as they leave," he wrote.