Four-year-old girl lucky to be alive after being attacked by a mountain lion.

A four-year-girl who wandered from a camp site is lucky to be alive after she ended up in the mouth of a mountain lion.

Kelsi Butt was camping with her family in a national park in Idaho in the United States on Friday when her mother, Kera Butt, put her down for a nap.

“It was after dinner that I took her and her cousins to the tent because they were all playing together,” Kera told ABC.

But shortly after putting her daughter down, Kelsi wandered off from the camp unnoticed by her family.

Moments later, a mountain lion pounced on the little girl, clutching her in its mouth.

The mountain lion attack on Kelsi Butt left her with deep cuts and scratches. Source: ABC News.

"It just grabbed her with its teeth and flipped her over and then went to grab her again and we were there," Kera said. "I ran to her screaming, running at the lion."

Thankfully, the screaming and running of Kelsi's family seemed to scare the mountain lion, who dropped the little girl and ran off.