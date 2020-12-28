'I believed I was an unfit mum.' What I learned from being the mother of an estranged daughter.

My mother taught me independence, responsibility, compassion and empathy. She taught me how to be strong. Most importantly, my mother taught me how to be true to myself.

Many of these memories and all of these lessons happened in the exact moments she felt she was failing. If she had succeeded in being perfect — in protecting us always and never making a mistake — we would never have had the chance to learn how to be human. We would never have had an opportunity to learn compassion, to learn how to fail, how to stand up for ourselves, take care of ourselves, how to be resilient, how to get knocked flat on our ass and get back up (sometimes over and over again).

I know that my mother wishes she could go back and do everything differently, but another cruel joke of mother’s-guilt is that sometimes it keeps you wishing for something for your children that they don’t wish for themselves.

For me, the hardest part about being the child to a mother with mother’s guilt is how that affects our relationship and interactions now. I’m still learning to navigate the murky waters of her trauma while being simultaneously sensitive to her pain and honest to my needs and feelings. I am not doing that well.

It wasn’t until I was an adult that I started to detect the mother’s guilt and I spent several years trying to be her champion, and trying never to do or say anything that might make it worse. I was only marginally successful at this and the result was I began to feel resentful of my self-appointed role.

As time went on, I became more closed off as a way to try to protect myself from the radiating shame that always seemed to seep a little into my own heart after an interaction that went awry. It was so frustrating and hurtful from my perspective to feel as though my mother was unable to see the person I have become without it being cloaked in the shadow of guilt.

I wanted her to celebrate with me and rejoice at the successes that she was so much a part of and had equal claim to!

And though she did rejoice, there was always the unspoken disclaimer, “if only I could have done better for you.” A phrase my heart always finished with “then I would have become better than I am.”

By staying stuck in her belief that she was a terrible mother, I have a hard time not feeling like a failure as a daughter.

I wish I knew how to show my mother love and grace while helping her see that what I really need is for her to stop trying to make up for her perceived past failures and meet me where I am now as an adult. I need her to be perfect even less now than I did as a child. She did such an intentionally good job of preparing me to live my best life that I don’t need her to pave the way to magic and joy anymore; she taught me how to create my own magic and joy.