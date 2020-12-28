'I believed I was an unfit mum.' What I learned from being the mother of an estranged daughter.

I have been estranged from my youngest daughter, who is now 28, for nearly 10 years. In that time I have grown and changed and learned a lot about myself and my daughter. It has been the hardest thing I have ever had to go through. I have made a lot of mistakes along the way as I have worked to find my equilibrium again.
One of the biggest mistakes I made was believing that my child’s estrangement meant I was a horrible person and an unfit mother. I spent a lot of time wallowing in self-loathing, so overcome by shame that I just wanted to disappear. Many days just opening my eyes in the morning was a slap in the face as I was once again reminded that I was unworthy of love. The pain of all of this was almost unbearable.
I still have two adult children in my life and I did what a lot of mothers would do in this situation. I decided to make up for all the ways I had failed as a mother by bending over backwards to be the best mother I could be for them. This took the form of overcompensating in ways that were not helpful for my children. I didn’t realise the pressure I was putting on them to make me feel better and this was not good for them or for me.
One of the things I have learned is that we must be careful not to make our other children responsible for our emotional turmoil when their sibling has walked out of our life. My oldest daughter taught me this lesson with an essay she wrote as a response to one of my articles about ‘mum guilt.’
