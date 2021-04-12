'For Mother's Day, I bought my mum the hair straightener everyone is talking about.'

I have a confession: I am chronically bad at nailing the gift aspect of Mother’s Day.

Despite my best efforts, I always end up just missing the mark, or going completely overboard and trying to make everything from scratch – resulting in perhaps the most inedible carrot cake to ever grace planet earth.

To quote my lovely mum, “why do the walnuts look like mushrooms, Katie?” Yes. It was that bad.

Recently we’ve settled on a steady flow of spa vouchers, which are definitely a winner in the Stow household, but they do lack the excitement of unwrapping something; physically ripping off wrapping paper and tossing ribbon to the side in a festive flurry.

Which is why this year I upped my game and bought my mum the hair straightener everyone is talking about for Mother’s Day: the new Dyson Corrale™ straightener.

Watch this hilarious Mother's Day tribute about 'Things Mums Never Say'. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

While I would never, ever classify myself as a beauty buff, I do have the very handy advantage of sitting three desks away from the Mamamia beauty team. I often probe them on what serum I should shove on my face and get them to cross check the order I’m putting on my skincare daily because I’m absolutely certain I’m stuffing it up.

I also check in with them when I have a friend’s birthday to see what I should be buying. But this Mother’s Day I didn’t even need to consult them – because I’ve overheard them chatting non-stop about the Dyson Corrale™ hair straightener for weeks.

And that, my friends, is code for: BUY THIS THING IMMEDIATELY FOR SOMEONE YOU LOVE. Because you simply cannot go wrong with this level of peer review approval.

So that I did. I took myself off to the shops and nabbed the one.