Dear men: Do not let the woman in your life clean today.

Dear men of Australia,

We need your help. Today is Mother’s Day and we need to stage a motherflippin’ national intervention. We need to get the women of Australia to turn off the vacuum cleaner and put their feet up.

I know what you’re thinking – if they wanted to do it – they’d just do it, right?

Things mums never say. Post continues…

There’s no one stopping them from taking a break, from ignoring the towering pile of laundry, from turning a blind eye to the juice that’s split on the kitchen floor.

But it’s really hard to relax – to completely chill out – when you know all that housework is just waiting for you on your return.

That’s where you come in, guys. We need you to step up and do the housework before she even has time to think about.

But we’re equals – I hear you say – we already do our share of the housework. Not according to statistics, mate.

Despite it being 2017, women are still doing the majority of the housework. In fact, a new survey conducted by Fantastic Furniture, has found that 86% of mums are cleaning the toilet, 77% of women are doing the weekly grocery shop, and 68% are still cooking the evening meal.

Meanwhile, only six per cent of dads have been dusting and only 9 per cent of men will tackle the ironing pile.

So here’s the plan. After you and the kids have made her breakfast in bed and handed over the Mother’s Day loot – just leave her alone. Give her a few hours of blessed uninterrupted relaxation and clean the bloody house.

Is it any surprise that women still do the majority of the housework? Post continues…

Just do all the things you imagine she would be doing if she wasn’t in bed catching up on the latest season of Game of Thrones. Like scrub the filthy toilet and possibly fix that door that’s been hanging off it’s hinges for the past six months.

And ladies – if you’re reading this – share it with the man in your life and pick up that remote control, you’ve earned it.