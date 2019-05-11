"I enjoy it much more now": 4 single mums tell us what their Mother's Day looks like.

“The biggest difference will be not being able to leave it up to my partner to organise,” she said.

“Last year I was spoiled with my favourite restaurant for lunch, this year I have asked my kids what they would like organise for Mother’s Day and we are doing their ideas."

Mother’s Day has always been a difficult day for Lauren.

“Since losing my mum myself, Mother’s Day had always felt a little empty in ways,” she said.

As well as this feeling of emptiness she is also a bit apprehensive about what it will be like seeing other families with both parents on the day for the first time.

But despite this she says, “I know I am lucky and am grateful that I have two amazing kids to spend the day with, a lot more than some.”

“I'm more excited than ever this year to really make it special between my kids and I rather than just being all about me.”

Leonie: "I didn’t mind if the kids were with their dad."

Leonie was a single mum on Mother’s Day for about 13 years. And in the first few years after she seperated from her ex-husband, he made the effort to help their children celebrate her on the day.

“Their dad would give my kids money to buy me something at the school Mother’s Day stall… but then that wore off," she said.

"On occasion, I gave them money myself because they said they would feel bad if they couldn’t get me something. In the end, I just said bring me a cup of tea and toast in bed.”

For Leonie, Mother’s Day isn’t a big deal and is something she has celebrated more as an extended family with her mother, sisters and children, rather than being a day that is just about her. And the thought of spending it alone also didn’t bother her either.