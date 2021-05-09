'Last Mother's Day, I was about to call my mum. Then my dad phoned.'

Mother’s Day 2020 is one I won’t ever forget.

Thanks to COVID-19 and the restrictions that were in place, the normal plans of a lunch or tea with my mum were off. I had sent a card earlier in the week, though, to ensure Mum had it to open on the day.

When I woke up Sunday morning, I sent Mum a 'Happy Mother’s Day' text message, so she would see it when she woke up. "Thanks darling," was her reply.

Watch: Mother's day can be difficult for some... Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

I went about my day and got ready for work.

I had every intention of calling her, but time got away from me. I was only five minutes into my drive to work when I saw an ewe lambing in the paddock, close to the fence.

I pulled over to see she was delivering her second twin. I climbed into the paddock to check she was okay. Not that I had any experience in lamb pulling, but I just felt like I needed to check.

The ewe delivered her second lamb safely, and I took a photo and sent it to Mum, as I knew it was something she would like to see.

Mum wrote back and told me how special it was, and that she has always wanted to see it in real life.

Amie and her mum. Image: Supplied. I arrived at work to start my shift and thought to myself, 'I must call Mum on my tea break.'