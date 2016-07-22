Mother of triplets can't get essential surgery she needs.

Sydney mother, Kimberlee King, needs critical surgery to repair her abdomen.

She told Mamamia that she’s always had big babies. Her first baby was 4.1 kilograms, and her largest baby was 4.4kgs. And as a petite woman, being pregnant with big babies has taken a huge toll on her body.

Kimberlee had ongoing abdominal wall issues with all three of her first pregnancies.

But her last pregnancy, naturally conceived triplets, has severely damaged her abdomen.

Kimberlee told Mamamia that she has chronic and debilitating back pain and incontinence. It affects her capacity to work and to lead a normal life. Every morning she wakes up, she wakes up in pain. She doesn’t drink as much water as she should.

"If I'm needing to go to the toilet I can't hold it. And that's because there's nothing holding my organs in the right place and all my organs are putting pressure on my bladder.

"I can't be playing with the kids as much as I'd like to. I have no core strength. Exercising any part of the core is dangerous. I was advised not to until my muscles were repaired."

The triplets are now four years old.

"It was probably about the beginning of this year, I had this break down moment. It was hot. I was laying on our floorboards just to get some relief because I was in so much pain. I thought 'You know what, I can't go on like this'.

"I knew I would always need to my muscles repaired but the timing now was right for us. Because the girls were old enough, you know they are quite independent - because it's major surgery.

"So when I went to my surgeon in March, she said, 'Yep. We can definitely help you. It [the surgery] will improve your incontinence and improve your back pain.'