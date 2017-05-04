Onlookers 'appalled' after mother lets son wee in cup while they're eating in food court.

All mothers know toilet training can be hard but one mum’s approach has left witnesses “appalled”.

The mother was dining in a shopping centre food court when she let her toddler wee in a plastic cup, reports Kidspot.

A “horrified” witness uploaded photos of the incident online – which were taken in Krasnodar in Russia.

According to Kidspot, one commenter said: “Even animals do not pee next to the place they eat, what did this woman think of when she decided to hold a cup next to her son’s pee.”

“I wonder if the boy wanted to do number two, would she let him do it at the food court too? By putting a newspaper on a plate? Wild people,” another added.

It is not the first time there has been a row over toilet etiquette.