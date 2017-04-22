Sheila's kids were taken away for a crime she didn't commit. Months later she was dead.

Warning: This post deals with suicide and may be triggering for some readers.

An inquest into the death of a mum-of-four from the UK has found she struggled after losing custody of her children and being wrongly accused of having sex with an underage boy.

At the time of her death, Sheila Griffin, from Rochdale in Greater Manchester, had been acquitted of the charges by a jury. Despite this, three of her four children had already moved in with their father and she had to fight him for contact.

An inquest heard the 36-year-old support worker was found dead in bed by her grandmother after battling depression.

Before her death on October 15 last year, Griffin had complained about being let down by the system and she had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital saying she had “to get help to face her demons that she just couldn’t fight alone”.

Just two days before she suicided, Griffin had been trying to arrange a visit to see her children at their home in Edinburgh.

Griffin and her husband of 18 years, Chris, split up after she was accused of sexual activity with a child in 2012. She was found not guilty in 2014.