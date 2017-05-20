Doctors say Katie's cancer is treatable but she's 'healing it' with veganism instead.

Katie Britton-Jordan has breast cancer. Diagnosed last year as Stage 2, it’s life-threatening. But with a combination of a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, doctors told the British mum that they are optimistic they can treat the deadly disease.
Still, she said no.
Shunning evidence-based treatment, the 38-year-old from Derbyshire in the UK is opting instead to use a dangerous and unproven combination of alternative therapies and a vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free diet to fight her cancer.
“I have always been into alternative health. I started researching and decided there was no way I was having chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Initially I wasn’t sure about the surgery,” she told The Mirror.
“I didn’t know if it was a good thing or a bad thing but the more I read into it, the more I decided I didn’t want to do it either.”