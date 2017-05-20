Doctors say Katie's cancer is treatable but she's 'healing it' with veganism instead.

Britton-Jordan's cancer was discovered last year after she noticed a lump in her breast while breast-feeding her now three-year-old daughter. Doctors found three tumours and diagnosed her with Stage IIa triple negative breast cancer.

Despite the growth of a fourth tumour in the months since, Britton-Jordan persists with her regimen of supplements, sessions in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber and told The Mirror she is "looking into mistletoe therapy, where extracts of the plant are injected into the body."

While her family support her, the science doesn't.

In its position statement on alternative and complimentary therapies (that is, those used in addition to conventional medicine), Cancer Council Australia warns that such an approach is unproven and can harm the patient's prospect of remission or cure.

Samuel Johnson's sister has been through years of chemo. Post continues...



"Health claims for many complementary and alternative therapies are far in excess of the available scientific data. Similarly, information on adverse effects and interactions with conventional medicines is often lacking," the organisation says.

"The quality and safety of some complementary and alternative medicines cannot be guaranteed, as these preparations are not subjected to the evaluation process that conventional pharmaceuticals undergo."

As integrative medicine specialist Professor Kerryn Phelps previously told Mamamia, a holistic approach to treatment can be beneficial to the patient, but it's problematic that many cancer sufferers are obtaining information about treatments without professional guidance.

“The main pitfalls are that people are making it up as they go along. People have access to the internet and a whole range of different types of information sources, not all of which are credible or accurate," she said.