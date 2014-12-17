The most Googled question of 2014 remains unanswered.

The results are in, and Google has some surprises.

Like the fact that Australians were more interested in the soccer World Cup than anything else this year according to the 2014 top search terms.

Google have just released their year in search and from all of the stories that sat on our screens, Australians had an interesting mix of what they wanted to ask the internet about.

The results reveal that us Aussies were captivated by the world’s biggest sporting event, that we wanted to absorb everything about the two Malaysian Airline disasters and reeled extensively from the loss of cricketer Phillip Hughes.

A nation banded together when we tragically lost a young cricketer – Phillip Hughes.

The second most searched term in Australia was for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, followed closely by the MH17 plane that was shot down while flying over the Ukraine. The popular search term ‘MH370 found’ is one that still hasn’t been answered anywhere in the world – but was a popular term to look for online.

People just wanted to find it. (They still do).

Google Australia spokesperson, Shane Treeves spoke to Daily Mail Australia and said that the results show Australians have a diverse range of interests and a strong intrigue in to world events.

“Meanwhile, the popularity of searches for Charlotte Dawson, Phil Hughes and Schappelle Corby show that Australians are also very attentive to local news and affairs,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

We were intrigued by Schappelle Corby, when she was released from an Indonesian jail.

The tragic death of much loved comedian Robin Williams was the most searched term across the globe. The comedian was 63 when he died suddenly in August this year. His name was the top trending search on Google for 2014.