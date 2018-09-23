Zoey submitted an assignment online. Moments later, she realised what she'd done.

Uni is a weird time for your brain.

You’re up all hours finishing assignments and cramming for exams, you’re probably hitting the uni bar a little harder than you should be, and… let’s be honest, on the rare occasion you actually go to lectures, you have no idea what it’s about, let alone who’s presenting it.

Well.

A college student in the US just made an embarrassing faux pas that is possibly the most apt embodiment of every uni student on the planet.

Zoey Oxley had just hit submit on her assignment and shut her laptop when she realised she’d made a very embarrassing mistake in her professor’s name.

We’re not talking a little typo here.

You see, she just couldn’t remember it, so instead, she filled out her header temporarily with ‘Professor whats his nuts,’ but forgot to make sure she’d changed it before submitting and my palms are sweating just thinking about it.

...But I'm also kinda glad I'm not the only one who does things like this. (Or rather, did things like this).

I get it, Zoey - there's a simple joy in having a little chuckle to yourself when you open up a document and see your own silly personal joke staring back at you. Bearing in mind you're probably subsisting on red bull and mi goreng, sleep deprived and suffering from mild cabin fever, so it does seem funnier than it usually would.

It's the little things.

I would have just died if anyone ever saw my dumb assignment titles, which is exactly how Zoey felt when she realised what she'd done.

Hastily typing out an apology email, Zoey tried desperately to back pedal. Her professor (who seems like a straight-up legend, to be honest), was understanding, but thought nothing of it at the time.

Until he read her assignment.