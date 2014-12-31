These are the most-complained about ads of 2014.

It was the year for complaining about adverts that annoyed and offended us, apparently.

Around 5,600 complaints were received in 2014, the most since the Advertising Standards Bureau (ASB) was established in 1998, but despite a record number of calls, none of these ads were actually offensive enough to get banned.

Should they have been? Judge for yourself:

1. Ashley Madison – Other Than My Wife.

We’re not surprised that the most-complained about advertisement in 2014 was for an online-dating website aimed at married people looking to have an affair – it received 481 complaints.

The ad was a video from Ashley Madison for Other Than My Wife. Here it is, in all its unethical glory.

And with Ashley Madison sitting at number one – here are five more ads from the top 10 that we believe to be the best (or worst) from the most complained about.

myPlates Manproof – Man farting.

A man passes wind inside a car. After he’s passed wind the video freezes and a voice over comes on with the tagline, “Ladies, do you know what your man’s doing when he’s in your car?” It was an advertisement for female-themed number plates – teaching women how to ‘manproof’ their car.

A lot of people didn’t see the funny side and complained that the ad was sexist against the male population.

Here you go:

myPlates Manproof – Man picking his nose.

The second ad by myPlates Manproof saw a man picking his nose (which I’m sure no woman has ever done in her life – ghastly). The video – titled Digging for Gold – shows a man digging for, well, ‘gold’ in his nose before pulling out a big nugget. Not knowing where to put the nugget – he wipes it on the side of the car door – it’s pretty gross.