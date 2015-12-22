The 14 most awkward wedding proposals ever witnessed.

Image: Leap Year/Universal Pictures

In an ideal world, a marriage proposal would be highly romantic.

Unfortunately, life isn’t a Hollywood movie and things don’t always go to plan… and the whole thing can quickly become memorable for the all wrong reasons.

In a Reddit thread, users shared the most awkward proposals they’d ever witnessed or been told — and saying ‘no’ wasn’t even the most cringe-worthy outcome.

1. Wake me up when September ends

It doesn’t get much more awkward than user Fulcrum19’s father’s proposal.

“It just happened randomly:

Dad: ‘How much weight do you think you can lose by September?’

Mum: ‘Wait, what?’

Dad: ‘I was thinking we could have the wedding then.’

“He’s not known for having a lot of tact.”

WATCH: All the products behind Sofia Vergara’s wedding makeup look. (Post continues after video.)

2. It’s not what it looks like…

Tip: Be cautious when it comes to gifting jewellery.

“A guy I knew (a really stupid guy) got his girlfriend a diamond ring as a birthday present, not intending any larger message. She unwrapped it and said, ‘Oh! Of course I will!'” wrote postmodulator.

“He went through with it rather than deal with the awkwardness. Didn’t last.”

3. Burger ring

“I was in a fast food chain years back, and saw a guy propose to his girl by slipping the ring into the cheeseburger wrapper. It was the most depressing thing I have ever seen,” wrote one user.

4. Man in a uniform

This is probably the only time you’d want to be pulled over.

“I proposed to my wife using the police. I had her get pulled over and then they told her she was the suspect in a theft crime. She got all nervous and then the police officer pulled out a picture of me and told her, ‘You stole this man’s heart.’ Then I got out of the back of the cop car and dropped the knee. She liked it,” wrote CLEsportsfan. (Post continues after gallery.)

Wedding movies.

Bride Wars.

Father of the Bride.

Mama Mia.

My Best Friends Wedding.

The Princess Bride.

Runaway Bride.

The Wedding Planner.

The Wedding Singer.

5. Life is a rollercoaster

Sometimes the idea is better than reality.

“So this is a true story… a guy wanted to propose to his girlfriend at Disney World. VERY common, usually in front of the castle, usually with staff involved for pictures and stuff and usually Disney will do what they can to make it special,” wrote UCMCoyote.