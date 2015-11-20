Feast your eyes on 23 of the world's most amazing cabins.

At some point we’ve all wished the life had a pause button.
That time could stand still for a week or two and we could relax and take some time away from the world.
There’s no better place to do that than a cabin. They’re cozy, they’re remote and they’re just so darn adorable.
You can ‘be at one with nature’ or simply enjoy time away from people, in a hot bath with a glorious view.
23. Let’s ease in with your run-of-the-mill log cabin.
22. Perfect for hermits … or fugitives.
21. Because bears.
20. For those affluent few who like to live in mansions, even in the middle of nowhere.
19. The perfect winter hideaway.
18. One step and you're swimming.
17. For the bug lovers.
16. So quaint. Much silence.
15. For the spiritual.
14. Why not build your cabin some friends?
13. It's like a granny flat on acid.
12. It's time to start living your best life.
11. So. Much. Space.
10. This takes sleeping under the stars to a whole new level.
9. For those who like to watch their enemies approach from afar.
8. Ice skating in Winter, swimming in the lake in Summer. Win-win.
7. Be right back, moving to New Zealand.
6. It has fairy lights AND a swing bridge. C'mon people.
5. Because a Cabin Castle is the foundation of fairytales.
4. A cabin so big you'd never have to leave.
3. A bit of a fixer-upper ...
2. Norway? Norway.
1. That's it, we're quitting our jobs and buying an island in the middle of a lake.
