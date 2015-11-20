Feast your eyes on 23 of the world's most amazing cabins.

At some point we’ve all wished the life had a pause button.

That time could stand still for a week or two and we could relax and take some time away from the world.

There’s no better place to do that than a cabin. They’re cozy, they’re remote and they’re just so darn adorable.

You can ‘be at one with nature’ or simply enjoy time away from people, in a hot bath with a glorious view.

23. Let’s ease in with your run-of-the-mill log cabin.

Elizabeth Parker Hut, Yoho National Park, British Columbia. Photo by Emanuel Smedbøl. #cabinporn A photo posted by Cabin Porn (@cabinporn) on Sep 25, 2015 at 11:19am PDT

22. Perfect for hermits … or fugitives.

21. Because bears.

Treehouse in Northern Idaho. More photos and the whole story in the #cabinporn book. A photo posted by Cabin Porn (@cabinporn) on Oct 3, 2015 at 8:33am PDT

20. For those affluent few who like to live in mansions, even in the middle of nowhere.

19. The perfect winter hideaway.

The Tagert 10th Mountain Ski Hut under the first snow of Fall, near Aspen, CO. Photograph by @jace_cooke. A photo posted by Cabin Porn (@cabinporn) on Nov 16, 2014 at 8:20am PST

18. One step and you're swimming.

17. For the bug lovers.

???? A photo posted by LoveCabin (@lovecabin) on Nov 17, 2015 at 7:51am PST

16. So quaint. Much silence.

15. For the spiritual.

Tag someone you want to stay here with. j/k it's a church, you can't stay here ⛪️ A photo posted by Brad Baldwin (@bradmbaldwin) on Nov 16, 2015 at 6:59pm PST

14. Why not build your cabin some friends?

13. It's like a granny flat on acid.

@fosterhunting is living the dream. #cabinporn at its best. #radculture #keepitwild A photo posted by RAD CULTURE (@radicalcult) on May 28, 2015 at 11:00pm PDT

12. It's time to start living your best life.

11. So. Much. Space.

Deserted homestead in Bolivia’s high Sajama desert. Chilean volcanos Parinacota and Pomerape appear in the distance. Contributed by Marsha Eibert. A photo posted by Cabin Porn (@cabinporn) on Apr 6, 2015 at 8:03pm PDT

10. This takes sleeping under the stars to a whole new level.

9. For those who like to watch their enemies approach from afar.

8. Ice skating in Winter, swimming in the lake in Summer. Win-win.

7. Be right back, moving to New Zealand.

Brewster Hut in the Haast Pass on the South Island of New Zealand. Contribued by Derek Chinn. A photo posted by Cabin Porn (@cabinporn) on May 16, 2015 at 10:49am PDT

6. It has fairy lights AND a swing bridge. C'mon people.

5. Because a Cabin Castle is the foundation of fairytales.

4. A cabin so big you'd never have to leave.

#cabinporn via @samuelelkins #radculture #keepitwild #washington A photo posted by RAD CULTURE (@radicalcult) on Jun 24, 2015 at 12:16am PDT

3. A bit of a fixer-upper ...

It's a fixer upper. #modernthrift #cabinporn A photo posted by Modern Thrift (@modernthrift) on Aug 10, 2015 at 7:51am PDT

2. Norway? Norway.

1. That's it, we're quitting our jobs and buying an island in the middle of a lake.

#cabinporn | Photo by @chrisburkard. Location: Maligne Lake, Canada. So, so awesome... #radculture #keepitwild A photo posted by RAD CULTURE (@radicalcult) on Mar 14, 2015 at 3:47am PDT

