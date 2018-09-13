PSA: Morning sex makes you better at your job, apparently.

Stock up on bedside mints, people, we have a very important announcement to make: Morning sex can help you succeed.

We all have a morning routine. And we all have certain things within that routine that lead to a more productive day; things we don’t always get time to do if we’ve hit snooze on our alarms a couple of times (Mondays, I’m looking at you).

For me it’s listening to the news, having a coffee, and making sure I’ve noted down my morning meeting ideas. Pretty boring stuff I’m aware, but when I have time to do these tasks before work, the day is much closer to being totally stress-free.

It turns out there’s something extra I could be doing that could make my day even better. Something I definitely wouldn’t be able to do at work.

Morning sex.

A survey conducted by Mattress Advisor of nearly 1000 Australians living with their partners revealed that many people attribute their productive days to a little bit of AM action.

In fact, 53 per cent of men said morning sex had a positive effect on productivity, and over 45 per cent of women shared the same thoughts, with 42.9 per cent believing it had no effect, and 11.9 per cent saying they felt less productive.

When ranking the tasks they got done before work on a good day, those who reported feeling more productive post-morning sex held it as their number four priority on average, after using the bathroom, having a coffee and taking a shower.

(Coffee but no teeth brushing? Is morning breath not a concern for these people??)

So, what were people prioritising on their regular days over morning sex?