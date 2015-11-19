We try a 'morning rave' - and discover it's the most fun you can have at 7am.

Image: Lizzie and Monique post-rave.

I’m standing outside an abandoned hospital building, waiting to be welcomed downstairs. There are people around me chatting, excited for what’s ahead. There’s lycra, glitter and sequins everywhere. The atmosphere is electric.

Oh — and it’s seven in the morning.

Welcome to Morning Gloryville. The only high at this club is from the coffee and juice supplied, and there’s a DJ, dance floor, yoga, massages and breakfast.

The point of it all? To rave your way into the working day.

Check out a sneak peak in the video below. (Post continues after video.)

As I walk in bleary-eyed, not really knowing what to expect, I quickly realise what Morning Gloryville is all about. It’s simple, really, and something I often forget to do: have fun. Good, clean fun.

After a face paint, a stretch and a coffee, I start boogying away… and completely forget what time it it, where I am, and that I have to leave for work shortly.

The music is loud and the dance floor is more exciting than a packed nightclub after midnight. The only downside is when the time comes to drag myself outside and head off to work.