Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. More charges laid against man who left 10-month old in scalding hot shower.

Penrith: Further charges laid against man who allegedly left baby under scalding hot shower. STORY: https://t.co/ykonqNRaqJ #Penrith #7News — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) December 14, 2015

The 23-year-old man who allegedly left a baby in a scalding hot shower, leaving the baby with injuries to 40 per cent of his body, has had further charges laid against him.

Penrith Local Court heard the man was alone with his girlfriend’s baby at their home on Sunday 22 November when the baby vomited so the man put him under the shower. The man allegedly then left the infant under the hot shower while he went to have a cigarette and charge his phone.

When he returned to the shower, the little boy’s skin was peeling off.

He allegedly told attending police he “f—-d up” and feared he’d lose custody of his own child.

Magistrate Gary Wilson said the injuries were “severe” and included “unspecified head injuries resulting in severe bruising to his skull, face and jaw”.

“The burn injuries are described as being horrific,” he said.

Police will allege the injuries are consistent with blunt force trauma.

Following further investigations yesterday the man was charged with five additional charges; causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three charges of common assault.

The man appeared at Penrith Local Court on Monday where he was again refused bail reports Fairfax Media.

2. French nursery teacher “made up story” about being attacked by Islamic State sympathiser.

Teacher in France who invented "Islamic State" preschool stabbing, wounded himself, prosecutors says https://t.co/kBjBQqa01U — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 14, 2015

A nursery school teacher who said he was stabbed by a masked man claiming to be acting on behalf of the so-called Islamic State made up the story, French prosecutor have said.

Police were called after the teacher said he was attacked with a box-cutter or knife as he prepared for lessons at a school just north of Paris.

Authorities were told that as the man carried out the attack, he shouted: “This is Daesh (another term for Islamic State). This is a warning.”

The report sparked a manhunt in the northern Paris suburb of Aubervilliers.

But authorities have now said that the whole story was invented, the BBC reports that prosecutors said he had wounded himself with a box cutter and was now being questioned as to why he lied.

The teacher is being questioned by local police.

3. Queensland premier urges caution over Gerard Baden-Clay rally.

Palaszczuk calls for caution over Gerard Baden-Clay appeal, rally – The Australian: The AustralianPalaszczuk c… https://t.co/nnAkQHiNST — indooroopilly (@indooroopilly) December 14, 2015

Queensland’s premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has urged people protesting the downgrading of Gerard Baden-Clay’s murder conviction to be cautious.

On Friday a rally will take place in the Brisbane CBD to pressure the government to appeal sooner.

However Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk who says she supports the group’s right to protest urged them to be cautious.

‘I won’t be commenting any further in relation to the matters that could prejudice an appeal and I would urge caution with others as well,’ she said.

Allison Baden-Clay’s cousin Jodie Dann said “people want justice.”

“The government has been talking about domestic violence and stopping it and then something like this happens (the Court of Appeal decision) and you say where is the justice in that,” she told The Courier-Mail.

4. Shocking bullying video makes headlines worldwide.

A video of a young boy being beaten and kicked by a bully outside a school in Victoria has gone viral. The video shows a teenager attack another boy as the victim pleads, “What did I do?”