Moonlight just beat La La Land once again to win a major movie award.

In an unstable, uncertain and often unjust time, this year’s MTV TV and Movie Awards are giving us back a little faith in the world.

After Emma Watson made history by winning the first gender-less acting award, the ceremonies most popular award, Best Kiss, also went to a groundbreaking winner.

Beating out the likes of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land and Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in Beauty and the Beast, it was Moonlight‘s Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome that took out the trophy.

Sanders played Chiron, the protagnist who the film followed as he went through different phases of his life while trying to grapple with his sexuality. Jerome played his love interest who share a kiss when they are teenagers.

It's not the first same-sex kiss to have won the award (Brokeback Mountain, Cruel Intentions and erm, American Pie have all done won before) but it's arguably one of the more significant recipients.

Not only did it mean Moonlight beat La La Land once again for a major movie award, but this time they got to fully enjoy their moment in the spotlight.