Montana Cox dishes on how she got ready for Derby Day

If you missed Derby Day, there’s no better way to experience it than vicariously through Australia’s favourite socialites.

Australian model and David Jones ambassador Montana Cox was kind enough to show us how she got ready for the big day.

Montana’s boyish suit was perfect for the monochrome-themed event, with her freshly-chopped pixie cut making her stand out from the crowd.

Here’s how she got ready for the big day:

Exercising is my favourite way to get my day started – skipping is one of my favourite exercises to get my heart rate pumping.

I enjoy a glass of OJ after a work out. I like it keep it nice and simple.

Next it's time for hair and makeup! We're going for a natural look with a winged-eye today to compliment my outfit.

Suzy O'Rouke always makes the best millinery for the races. Today, I'll be wearing a simple feminine veil to contrast the suit.

Two of my favourite brands, both available at David Jones.

And we're off to Derby Day! Suiting up and showing the boys how it's done.

Behind the scenes of a Channel 7 interview I did on the day.

What do you do on the day of a big event?