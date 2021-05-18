Montaigne is ready to bring "a little chaos" to Eurovision 2021.

After an extra long wait, Eurovision is finally here.

The international song competition, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to be broadcast on SBS from May 19 to May 23.

But amid ongoing travel restrictions, Australia's artist, Montaigne, won't be travelling to Rotterdam in The Netherlands for the competition.

Instead, the Sydney-born musician has submitted a video recording of her Eurovision single 'Technicolour', which will air during the semi-finals this week.

Watch a clip from Montaigne's music video for 'Technicolour' below. Post continues after video.



Video via Eurovision Song Contest.

Speaking to Mamamia ahead of The Eurovision Song Contest, Montaigne shared that she has since accepted the unfortunate news.

"I feel fine now," the 25-year-old said. "I've sat with the news for a while, and I've been doing lots of interviews and recordings and all of that stuff in the lead-up, so I've sort of settled in."

Now, as the competition approaches, Montaigne (real name Jess Cerro) is looking forward to bringing "a little chaos" to the world of Eurovision.

"On stage for a while there, I wanted to come across as having this character that had depressed lady clown energy," Montaigne told Mamamia.

"Eurovision followed shortly afterward, and we’re quite committed to the idea of [that character]. And I really like how it challenges the traditional views of women," she continued.

"When I think of a woman at Eurovision, I usually expect a beautiful sparkly dress, long flowing hair, and pristine makeup. And I’m like an agent of chaos when it comes to artistic performances, so I didn’t really want to do that.

"Eurovision is still a highly choreographed and really precise thing, so I had to figure out how to add a little chaos into something that is otherwise very orderly. And I think the clown aesthetic was sort of achieving that."

Montaigne's Eurovision performance comes following an interesting year for the maximalist musician.

Image: SBS/Supplied.