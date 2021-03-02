The 7 golden rules every woman should know about money.

There are an overwhelming number of us who don't feel like we know enough about money.

We weren't necessarily taught financial literacy at school, our parents might not have had honest conversations with us about money, and by the time we're adults, we feel too silly to ask the basic questions.

What is a share? How much money do I need for a house? What's a healthy amount of savings?

As a result, we make decisions that seem like the easiest, most stress-free option at the time, but ultimately, we don't set ourselves up for the long term.

I'd like to put it on the record that I am not a financial expert, or even very good with money. In the interests of transparency, I'd like to state the following confessions:

- For years, I was signed up to a bunch of subscriptions that I forgot about, and when I eventually went through my bank statement I was mortified. I was paying for access to Kim Kardashian's website - despite never having visited it. I was paying for Jib Jab, even though I'm still confused as to what exactly it is and when I signed up. I felt too guilty to calculate the total cost of my ignorance, but sometimes it still keeps me up at night.

- For a long time, I waited until my phone was cut off to pay my phone bill. It was only when I literally couldn't text or call that I'd bother to go online and pay. Eventually (in my... late 20s) I figured out you could, like, schedule for the bill to come out of your account and it changed my life.

- I didn't know where my superannuation was until the end of last year.

Despite my own ineptitude, I'm passionate about women having a greater understanding of, and therefore more control over, their finances.

While money is ultimately a means to an end, for women, it has a different kind of value. Money means independence. Money means freedom. Money means that if you're in a situation you don't want to be in - whether it's a bad job, a controlling relationship, an unforeseen challenge - you have choices. You have power.