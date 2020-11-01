8 simple, life-changing money rules you should know by your 30s.

In your 30s you're suddenly expected to just know how to make huge life-changing decisions involving your money.

From budgeting for a wedding to saving for big-ticket items like a car or taking your first step onto the property ladder, most people feel unprepared for these 'big spend' moments. Particularly when you throw in the current economic climate and its impacts on employment.

It can be hard to plan ahead, but it doesn't mean we shouldn't try. So, we spoke to Virginia Marshall, the Chief Financial Officer of SocietyOne, to help narrow down the absolute 'need-to-knows' about money in your 30s.

Virginia Marshall from SocietyOne. Image: SocietyOne.

Marshall has more than 20 years' experience in finance and banking, and joined SocietyOne in 2019. SocietyOne is Australia's first peer-to-peer lender, so they offer low rates on personal loans. Based on your credit history, they have personalised rates that can be much lower than the big banks and help you save on interest. Which is good news if you've got a wedding, car, home reno or even a holiday in your sights.

From how to turn around a bad credit score to consolidating your debt without living like a pauper, here's what Marshall had to say.

RULE #1: Make a budget and use it to track your spending.

The simplest tip first. Marshall said it doesn't have to be anything fancy - a budget could be an old-school Excel spreadsheet or even a note in your phone or an app. But it's always a good idea to have one.

"Allowing for some fun in your budget will also help keep you on track and avoid a blow-out purchase (we've all been there)," she said.