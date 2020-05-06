For 5 years, Jo has not earned or spent any money. This is how she does it.

What Jo misses most about earning money, is being able to give coins to people busking in the street.

She doesn’t even have 20 cents to her name. But if she did, she sure would give it to the girl with her guitar, busking in the streets of her local town of Lismore, in northeastern New South Wales.

For five years now, Jo has not earned or spent a single cent. She refuses to participate in our cash economy.

“I don’t have any money that I use. I don’t have a bank account. I don’t get paid for anything,” she tells Mamamia.

Instead, the 51-year-old lives a “great life of giving and receiving and sharing”.

In 2014, Jo quit her job working as a community development worker at her local neighbourhood centre.

"I decided I wanted to change the way I lived, and reduce my impacts on the planet. I'd been becoming more aware of all of the negative impacts that I was having whenever I bought something," she said.

Her unique and joyful journey towards anti-materialism started when she began to educate herself on the damage caused by the production of the goods she was purchasing, including the conditions of workers in developing countries and the impact on ecosystems.

"I learnt too much. And I couldn't switch off anymore."

So, Jo decided to pursue a moneyless existence, and spent 10 months planning exactly how that would work. The first two necessities to sort were, of course, food and shelter.

She visited a couple of her friends who lived nearby, to tell them about her experiment.

Jo recalls asking them: "You have three young boys to look after and a massive property with veggie gardens. Do you need a hand? Can I come and live here and help you guys out?