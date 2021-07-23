A seven-year-old Australian girl has become the youngest person in the world to give a TED Talk.

In April, Molly Wright, a primary school student from Queensland, spoke at the Sydney Opera House about the importance of parents and guardians interacting with their children from birth.

Since Molly's talk was shared online this week, the video has received almost half a million views.

Watch a clip from Molly Wright's TED Talk below.



Video via A Current Affair.

"My talk today is about things grown-ups can do to shape us as children," Molly shared in the seven-minute presentation.

"Our brains develop faster in our early years than at any other time in our lives," she explained.

"And by my age it is almost 90 per cent the volume of an adult brain."

During the talk, Molly spoke about the dangers of parents spending time on their devices rather than paying attention to their children.

"I know it’s important for adults to use their devices sometimes but kids are hard wired to seek out meaningful connections," Molly said.

"Not receiving them creates confusion and stress," she added.

"Our brains grow faster in the early years than at any other time in our lives – connect, talk and play with us."

She also suggested that playing simple games like Peek-a-Boo can significantly impact a young child's life.