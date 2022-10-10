When Molly Shannon was 4, her mum and baby sister died in a car crash. Her dad was the driver.

Most people would know of actor Molly Shannon from her various comedic roles, whether it was from the years she spent as a cast member of Saturday Night Live (SNL) or from her 1999 cult-hit Superstar, where she played repressed Catholic schoolgirl, Mary Katherine Gallagher.

Yet beneath her veneer of humour and wit, Molly has lived through an unimaginable tragedy - the deaths of her mother, her three-year-old sister Katie, and her cousin Fran, in a terrible car crash in June 1969.

Molly, who was only four at the time, was sitting at the very back of the station wagon with her older sister Mary, six. Her father was at the wheel of the car. He'd been drinking heavily at the daylong party they were driving home from and in his drunken state, he sideswiped a car on the road and swerved straight into a steel pole.

"The car was mangled badly on impact," Molly wrote in her memoir Hello Molly!. "A man passing the scene stopped. My mother was lying on the ground beside our car and she asked him, 'Where are my girls?' She wanted to gather her three little girls and she couldn't. Her heart must have broken in that moment. And those were her final words."

Being right at the back of the car likely saved Molly and Mary's lives. For how serious the accident was, Molly only suffered a broken arm and Mary had a concussion.

In the days that followed, the four-year-old couldn't understand where her mum and little sister were, and why they weren't ever coming back.

"I think because I was so little, it's like there's no way that you could really, fully accept that and understand that, you know? So I went into a fantasy waiting for her to come back for a long time," Molly told Anderson Cooper on his podcast All There Is.