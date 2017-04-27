It was the Logies speech that got everyone talking.

Australian icon, legend and Logies Hall-of-Famer Molly Meldrum hijacking TV’s big moment – Samuel Johnson’s Gold Logie – with an incoherent ramble that seemed to stretch interminably long.

In our lounge rooms, the public cringed at the awkwardness. I was amongst them. ‘Where was the Orchestra to gently play him off?’ I wondered. ‘Why was this happening? Who was going to stop him?’

Reports from the Crown Palladium were that the floor manager was gesturing wildly, Richard Wilkins was creeping on stage, and Dave Hughes and Samuel Johnson threw wide-eyed looks at each other; neither of them knowing what to do or how to politely step in.

In the days since, the rumours have been wild with speculation. Was he drunk? Did the old rocker have his nose in a bag? Should he have been allowed on the stage? And does the industry have a duty of care to protect Molly from himself? The jokes have been as rampant; he was ‘that drunk uncle at your wedding’. A rambling fool.

The undertone being: It’s ugly. Make it go away.

If you thought #MollyMeldrum was bad at climbing ladders, you should see him give a speech. #TVWEEKLogies #GoldLogie — Romulus Augustulus (@TheLastRomulus) April 23, 2017