Molly-Mae Hague split from Tommy Fury 2 months ago. She's just given a very honest update.

Two months since announcing she had split from Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague has gotten raw about the realities of suddenly becoming a single mum.
In August, Molly-Mae shared on Instagram that she had split from her fiancé, five years after they first started dating on Love Island UK.
In the statement, Molly-Mae wrote about their daughter, Bambi. "I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us, there would be no her, she will always be my priority," her post read.
In a new vlog on her YouTube channel, the popular content creator has admitted that she has struggled to adapt to life as a single mother to her daughter Bambi, who is now 20 months old.
The Maebe founder admitted reality set in when she took Bambi away on a recent trip to Dubai, a destination where she spent many holidays with her professional boxer partner, Fury.