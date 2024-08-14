Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have called it quits. One video, posted a week ago, hints why.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury had what many would call the perfect relationship. The pair hit it off on the 2019 season of Love Island UK, first meeting in a hot tub.

Their spark flourished throughout the series and despite not winning their season, the pair continued their romance on the outside.

Hague went on to become an entrepreneur and Instagram influencer while Fury is a professional boxer, the couple openly supporting one another in their endeavours.

They appeared successful, beautiful and full of love for one another.

Then, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, Bambi, in January 2023. When their little one was just six months old, Fury proposed. They had been looking at venues, planning the wedding, and everything seemed like it was out of a fairytale. But then came a bombshell announcement: they were splitting up.

Why did Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury break up?

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never thought our story would end, especially not this way,” Hague shared on social media.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.”

Image: Instagram @mollymae.