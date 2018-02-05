What made you want to start your own business?

For me, I had many product ideas and was always interested in business, but the strong desire to start my own business didn't begin until my first child was born. Honestly, I thought a business may provide me with more flexibility to raise my family, and it does, but you probably end up working more.

How did you come up with the name?

Modibodi stands for modified clothing for the modern body.

Describe the staff/ownership structure of Modibodi.

I am the sole founder. I started out as a sole trader and about two years in I created the Modibodi company. We are still quite small but each of my staff is amazing at what they do and I am so lucky. We only recently moved out of my home-based office, which was certainly long overdue.

Did you require investment to start your business?

We used personal finance to start the business and put around $20,000 in. I didn't pay myself a salary for the first two years after launching. Instead, I reinvested the profits back into marketing and stock and even hired someone else before paying myself. After we had market fit, I then sought a small amount of funds from an angel investor to help ramp up the marketing.

What kind of advice did you get before you started and from who?

After I had the idea for my business, the first thing I did was borrow a book from the library called something like "how to start your own fashion business."

In the product development stage, I spoke to over 100 people from textile companies, research institutes and science and engineering experts. As for starting the business, I did most of this on my own. I read some blogs and spoke to a family friend. I pretty much winged it. Although I wouldn't recommend doing that.

What's the single best piece of advice you got?

You are like a rubber band. You will definitely feel stretched, but you won't break. You will bounce back.

What's the one bit of advice you would give yourself if you were starting again?

Get comfortable with being uncomfortable.

