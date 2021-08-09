The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday August 10.

Moderna joins vaccine arsenal in Australia.

Australia's effort against COVID-19 is set to be boosted with a new vaccine, half a dozen treatments and simple tests for workplaces.

Moderna has been given Therapeutic Goods Administration provisional approval, joining Pfizer and AstraZeneca in Australia's vaccine armoury.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved in June, but is not included in Australia's program.

The government has secured 25 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, including the supply of 10 million doses in 2021 and 15 million doses of its updated variant booster vaccine in 2022.

TGA boss John Skerritt said the vaccine was 93 per cent effective against COVID-19 infection, 98 per cent against severe disease and 100 per cent against death.

The first one million doses are due to arrive next month and will be allocated to pharmacies.

Three million doses are expected to arrive in each of the final three months of the year.

Most of NSW population now locked down.

More than 80 per cent of the NSW population is now in lockdown as the state struggles to stop the spread of the Delta COVID-19 strain beyond Greater Sydney and into the regions.

About 6,571,800 residents have now been placed into lockdown.

Byron Bay and surrounding local government areas in northern NSW entered a seven-day lockdown from 6pm on Monday.