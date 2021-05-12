The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday May 13.

Morrison uncommitted to Frydenberg's end-of-year vaccine timeline.

Scott Morrison is giving himself some wriggle room on getting all Australians COVID-19 vaccinations by the end of this year.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters in the federal budget lockup on Tuesday that all willing Australians would receive two doses by December 31.

That will require the weekly pace of the rollout to triple.

But the prime minister is keen to point out it is not a concrete commitment.

"There are assumptions that go to the rollout. They are not policy settings," Morrison said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to roll the vaccine out, as we have been, and accelerating it from next week. We will continue to do everything we possibly can to ensure we're progressing that vaccination program."

Labor health spokesman Mark Butler asked in parliament why a clear answer could not be given on when all Australians would be vaccinated.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government was seeking sufficient doses this year to guarantee supply for the population to be offered vaccination.

As of Wednesday, there had been 2.81 million jabs given, including 76,379 in the past day nationally.

The government will spend an extra $1.9 billion over the coming year to boost its vaccine supply to 170 million doses and speed up the rollout.

On Thursday, US-based biotech company Moderna said Australia had secured 25 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine.