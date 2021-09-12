The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday September 13.

Dylan Alcott achieves the 'golden slam'.

Wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott has made history by becoming the first man ever to achieve the 'golden slam' of all four major singles titles as well as Paralympic gold in the same season with his emphatic win in the quad final at the US Open.

The irrepressible 30-year-old Melburnian top seed was a brilliant winner in his showdown with teenage Dutchman Niels Vink at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, outplaying the youngster 7-5 6-2 in an hour and a quarter to lift his 15th grand slam singles crown.

"I can't believe I just won the Golden Slam," Alcott said following his win.

"I used to hate myself so much, I hated my disability, I didn't even want to be here any more.

"I found tennis and it changed and saved my life.

"Now I've become the only male ever in any form of tennis to win the Golden Slam which is pretty cool."

Earlier, Dutchwoman Diede de Groot, the top seed, had achieved the same 'golden slam' in the women's wheelchair singles, beating Japan's Yui Kamiji 6-3 6-2 in a repeat of the gold medal match at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Children aged 12 can now get Moderna jab.

Parents can start making bookings for their children aged 12 to 15 to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is recommending the mRNA-type Moderna vaccine for everyone 12 years and older.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration had previously given provisional approval for Moderna jabs for 12 to 15 year olds.